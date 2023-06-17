DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions are responding to a fire in Preble County.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the 900 block of Wolverton Road in Eaton. The initial call came in Saturday around 7:36 a.m. to respond was for a reported explosion under the house, according to dispatchers.

Eaton and Gasper Township responded to the scene, along with fire crews from Boston Twp., Indiana.

2 NEWS is working to learn any injuries, along with what may have caused the fire.