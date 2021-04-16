Ohio House bill would allow lawmakers to nullify federal gun control measures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Fourteen Ohio state lawmakers have signed onto a bill that would allow the state to override federal gun control measures.

House Bill 62 would make Ohio a Second Amendment Sanctuary State designed to protect Ohioans from any federal laws, orders and court rulings that infringe on the right to bear arms.

“Ohio is not going to participate in going down the road of taking away the gun rights of law abiding people,” Buckeye Firearms Association Legislative Affairs Director Rob Sexton said.

The bill would allow lawmakers to nullify any federal measure that puts a tax on guns or ammunition, requries registration or tracking of guns and their owners, any act that forbids gun ownership or transfer and any act ordering the confiscation of guns.

“I think they’re searching for solutions for how to best protect our rights as guaranteed by the Constitution and this is their first attempt to provide that protection,” Sexton said.

However, as gun violence continues across the country, Moms Demand Action Ohio Chapter lead Kristi Woodworth provided 2NEWS a statement saying:

“State lawmakers don’t get to pick and choose which federal laws will apply to our state, that’s not how our democracy works. With our state in the grips of a gun violence epidemic that kills over 1500 Ohioans a year, we instead ask our lawmakers to listen to the voices of the majority of people in Ohio, who support common-sense public safety measures.”

Professor of history and law at Cedarville University Dr. Marc Clauson said if this bill made it through the legislature, it would be challenged in court.

“How that will come out, it’s hard to say,” Clauson said. “Right now, my first guess would be that if it got to the Supreme Court, assuming it passed, my guess is the federal government, the Supreme Court would rule in favor of the federal government.”

2NEWS reviewed this bill and it would only apply to actions at the federal level, not the state level.

This could include the President’s executive order on ghost guns and a background check bill that’s expected to be voted on in the Senate.