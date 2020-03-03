Ohio hospitals preparing for arrival of first coronavirus cases

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The state of Ohio still has zero confirmed cases of coronavirus, but local hospitals are nonetheless preparing to receive patients. Coronavirus patients will be treated separately from others, and attending medical staff will undergo extra precautions as well.

Kettering Health Network is working on an emergency plan for if and when coronavirus hits our area. Their doctors and staff are in near-constant communication with local and state departments of health.

Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein is an Infectious Disease Specialist with Kettering Health Network. He says, “We expect there will be some in Ohio. We don’t know how big this epidemic is going to be.”

Kettering Health Network wants at-risk patients to call ahead so the hospital can be proactive in isolating them. Dr. Weinstein says, “We’ll typically meet them outside and give them a mask in and take them into a room that has negative pressure where they can be evaluated by a physician.”

The hospital is also working on a long-term emergency preparedness plan in concert with the Greater Dayton Hospital Association, and the Montgomery and Ohio Departments of Health. “If there’s a very large outbreak then that type of cohorting where you might take over a wing of the hospital or perhaps even a small hospital and have that be the location all of the patients with the coronavirus will go, those are the kinds of things we’d be looking at.”

Dr. Weinstein says they’re getting guidance and updates every day from the CDC, and daily calls with departments of health. An internal task force is also meeting every day, and the preparations take into account the medical staff that will be in contact with the patients.

He says, “Based on the recommendations, any healthcare workers that would be taking care of these patients would be wearing what we called ‘PAPRs’ (Powered Air Purifying Respirator), essentially a hood that they breathe through with oxygen pumped into it, full gown, and gloves as well.”

Compared to the 16,000-18,000 influenza deaths this season, the coronavirus deaths in the United States are relatively low. Still, Dr. Weinstein says Kettering Health Network will be prepared.