Ohio Hospice of Miami County welcoming new building, volunteers: Here’s how you can get involved

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is transitioning both into their new facility and less strict COVID restrictions this summer. As a result, they’re hoping to bring volunteers back into the building for the mental and physical support of patients.

“For quite a while, we were not having our volunteers come into our facility, and they currently are still not allowed to visit patients and facilities are in their homes, but we are working towards changing that,” said volunteer coordinator, Beth Shrake. “We will be slowly phasing volunteers back into doing in-person visits with, of course, COVID guidelines.”

She said as patients move out of their current facility in Upper Valley Medical Center and into their stand-alone building on the same campus, volunteers will be needed for everything from administrative work, to moral support.

Peg Morelli, a veteran and seven-year volunteer with the organization, said she is certain volunteers put a smile on the patients faces.

“I know it does,” she said. “And I know that even when they’re ill and they can’t talk to us, they hear us. And you’ll see them make a smile, or they’ll squeeze your hand or pat your arm, but they know. And they want you coming back too.”

Sharke said ahead of coming back into the facility, volunteers and ambassadors who represent the hospice center will simply need to get acclimated before stepping into their new roles.

“Each of our volunteers for Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County must go through an application process. So that involves an application, background check and an orientation session. Now for the ambassadors in our new patient facility, they’ll also need to do an additional couple of hours of training to do that work as an ambassador.”

Volunteers could be welcomed back as early as June and the new facility is expected to open late this summer. To submit an application to volunteer, click here.