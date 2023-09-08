DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Hi-Point Career Center in Bellefontaine has announced it will provide free lunches to all students throughout the 2023-24 school year.

Students enrolled at the center will receive free hot lunches daily, made possible through student wellness grant funds, according to a release.

Ohio Hi-Point has 619 students on campus this year, its highest number in a decade.

Following campus renovations, the center has expanded their program offerings, including Criminal Justice and Exercise Science programs.