SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be visiting the Miami Valley Friday afternoon to honor slain deputies Suzanne Hopper and Matthew Yates, both of whom were killed in the line of duty.

The governor is attending the dedication of the Clark County 911 Center, which is being dedicated in honor of Hopper and Yates, who were killed in the line of duty in Clark County in 2011 and 2022, respectively.

DeWine will be speaking at about 2 p.m. You will be able to watch the governor’s address in the video player at the top of this article.