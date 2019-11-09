Ohio Going Blue, Wooster-based t-shirt company partner for Det. Del Rio fundraiser

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Wooster-based screen printing company is partnering with the group Ohio Going Blue for a t-shirt fundraiser to benefit the family of Detective Jorge Del Rio.
“During this difficult time, we have teamed up with Liberty Screen Printing & Embroidery to bring you these beautiful memorial Detective Del Rio shirts in his honor,” the group said in a Facebook post. They add that 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Jorge’s family.
You can purchase those shirts by clicking here.
The manufacturer of the 'Dayton Strong' t-shirt is also running a fundraiser for the family. Click here to learn more.
