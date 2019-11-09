Ohio Going Blue, Wooster-based t-shirt company partner for Det. Del Rio fundraiser

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Wooster-based screen printing company is partnering with the group Ohio Going Blue for a t-shirt fundraiser to benefit the family of Detective Jorge Del Rio.

“During this difficult time, we have teamed up with Liberty Screen Printing & Embroidery to bring you these beautiful memorial Detective Del Rio shirts in his honor,” the group said in a Facebook post. They add that 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Jorge’s family.

*SHIRT SALE APPROVED BY DAYTON POLICE DEPARTMENT*During this very difficult time, we have teamed up with Liberty… Posted by Ohio Going Blue on Friday, November 8, 2019

You can purchase those shirts by clicking here.

The manufacturer of the ‘Dayton Strong’ t-shirt is also running a fundraiser for the family. Click here to learn more.

