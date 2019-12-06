Ohio funding 6 Dayton-area projects to combat infant mortality

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The State of Ohio is funding six projects in the Miami Valley to help lower infant deaths.

The Department of Medicaid is giving more than $3.6 million to reduce the number of babies who die before their first birthday.

The grant will help the area invest in areas for health workers, home visiting, pregnancy programs, and community-based interventions.

It will be managed through a partnership with Ohio’s managed care providers including Buckeye Health Plan, CareSource, Molina Health Care, Paramount, and United Health Care.

The leading causes of infant deaths are due to premature births, birth defects, and safe sleep practices.

