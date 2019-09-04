Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine to talk childhood literacy in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will visit and give remarks at a Darke County United Way event Wednesday, according to the Governor’s office.

Fran DeWine will be talking about the importance of early childhood literacy at the event that will celebrate Darke County United Way’s success as an affiliate of singer Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program, which is a program that sends free age-appropriate books to children up to five years old.

Nearly 1,000 children are enrolled in the Imagination Library Program in Darke County. According to the office of the governor, the program has allowed Darke County’s kindergarten readiness score to be 17% higher than the statewide average.

Mrs. DeWine is working with the Governor’s Imagination Library program to all of Ohio’s 88 counties. The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library will provide a dollar for dollar funding match for each county’s book purchases.

The event in which the First Lady will be speaking takes place late Wednesday morning in Greenville.

