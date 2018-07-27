Ohio Fire Marshal investigating Butler Twp. garage fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) - The Ohio Fire Marshal is investigating a garage fire in Butler Township.

The fire happened around 2:30 Friday morning on Frederick Pike.

According to authorities, the homeowner called 911 after spotting flames coming from a detached garage.

Several fire crews from around the Miami Valley were called to help and firefighters arrived and put the flames out within minutes."

Heat from the fire caused some minor damage to the house but the residents are able to stay there.

No one was hurt in the fire.