GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Emergency medical services from the Miami Valley are on their way to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.

According to Spirit EMS, seven ambulances and 14 crew members have been sent to Florida with additional medical supplies and to help with medical services.

“It’s a privilege for our family of professionals to be a part of these deployments whenever the need arises,” said President and CEO of Spirit EMS Brian Hathaway.

Hathaway said that employees from several stations across Ohio and Indiana have been deployed including Greenville, Celina, Houston, Sidney, Van Wert and Liberty, IN.

Hathaway said, “On Monday afternoon when we were activated, everyone that was called up to respond arrived on station and were ready to respond within a couple of hours. It’s gratifying to see the support their friends and family show as they head off on these missions.”

Spirit anticipates that the crews will be down there for 14 days, however, that may change once Hurricane Ian hits.