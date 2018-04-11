Ohio elections chief’s video explains redistricting plan

Ohio’s elections chief has released a video explaining a bipartisan constitutional amendment that would restructure Ohio’s process for drawing congressional maps.

The video is among educational tools Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted makes available online. This video was produced and created by the Husted’s office.

It explains a redistricting proposal on May 8 ballots that is aimed at curbing gerrymandering, the partisan manipulation of political boundaries that’s seen as a cause of partisanship, gridlock and incivility in Washington.

Ohio lawmakers voted Feb. 6 to send the new process to the ballot. It would limit how counties are split into multiple districts and require more support from the minority party to put a 10-year map in place.

If lawmakers couldn’t agree, an existing bipartisan commission would take over. If that failed, the majority party could pass a shorter-term map.