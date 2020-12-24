Ohio Education Association encourages all employees to get vaccinations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The Ohio Education Association released a statement with massive support behind the governor’s decision to add educational staff members to the next group of covid vaccinations.

They call the move highly encouraging as schools across the state juggle reopening despite COVID-19 still in high spread.

“These children are Ohio’s future, we must invest in our future, we must invest in our children,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

As early as within the next month, any school system that wants to reopen its classrooms staff members could get in line for their covid vaccine. The Ohio Education Association says staff members aren’t required to get the vaccine so following CDC guidelines is a must.

“There’s still going to be a number of people who can’t be vaccinated like pregnant women or people who have severe allergic reactions,” said President of OEA Scott DiMauro. “With that, it means that it’s going to be very important that all schools across the state follow safe practices.”

DiMauro estimates about 200,000 school employees across the state and is strongly encouraging each and every one of them to get their vaccine when it’s available.

“Both vaccines have been thoroughly vetted, they are proven to be extremely effective and very safe,” said DiMauro. “The fact we are seeing frontline healthcare workers and nursing home patients and workers being vaccinated all across the country right now and virtually no issues I think is a good sign. It’s something I hope all education workers pay close attention to.”

Not only did DeWine add school systems to the list but also is advising any school that’s still in-person to push their start date after New Years back two weeks to ensure no exposure is spread. Meanwhile, Ohioans aged 65 and older will also be part of that vaccination phase.