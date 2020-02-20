Ohio Distinguished Service Medal presented to Air Force veteran

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine presented the Ohio Distinguished Service Medal to Col. Guion Bluford, United States Air Force (Retired), for his lifetime achievements in service to the state and nation. (Photo provided)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine presented the Ohio Distinguished Service Medal to Col. Guion Bluford, United States Air Force (Retired), for his lifetime achievements in service to the state and nation Thursday in Columbus.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine presented the Ohio Distinguished Service Medal to Col. Guion Bluford, United States Air Force (Retired), for his lifetime achievements in service to the state and nation.

Col. Bluford, of Westlake, flew 144 combat missions in South Vietnam as a pilot in the United States Air Force. He later went on to earn a Master’s degree and Doctorate degree in aerospace engineering at the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Col. Bluford later entered the space program at NASA and became first African American astronaut to travel to space in 1983.

“Your commitment and dedication over the course of your career in aviation are a tremendous inspiration to generations of Ohioans,” said Governor DeWine during the medal presentation at the Ohio Statehouse Thursday. “As NASA prepares for future missions to space, the next generation of astronauts will be looking to follow in your footsteps.”

The Ohio Distinguished Service Medal is Ohio’s highest non-combat decoration for service.