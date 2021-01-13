Ohio diesel transit buses to be replaced with ones using newer, cleaner fuel

(WDTN) – The Ohio Diesel Emissions Reduction Grant (DERG) Program awarded $10 million in grant funding to replace 40 aging diesel transit buses with newer, cleaner diesel or alternative fuel technology.

Grants were awarded to public transit agencies in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Lake, Montgomery, Portage, Stark and Summit.

According to a release, twenty-three of the buses will be powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), nine by propane, and eight by new cleaner diesel technology.

Ohio EPA said it estimates the projects will reduce more than six tons of air pollutants annually.

The projects that were funded are as follows:

Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) in Franklin County, is receiving $1.89 million to cover 80 percent of the cost to replace four 2009 diesel-powered buses with four new compressed natural gas-powered buses

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) in Cuyahoga County, is receiving $1.97 million for 61 percent of the cost to replace six 2005 diesel-powered buses with six new compressed natural gas-powered buses

Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (GDRTA) in Montgomery County, is receiving $793,000 for 80 percent of the cost to replace two 2010 diesel-powered transit buses with two new diesel-powered buses

Lake Transit Authority (LAKETRAN) in Lake County, is receiving $996,000 for 80 percent of the cost to replace nine 2015 diesel-powered buses with nine new propane-powered transit buses

METRO Regional Transit Authority (METRO) in Summit County, is receiving $855,000 for 80 percent of the cost to replace two 2010 diesel-powered buses with two new compressed natural gas-powered buses

Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority (PARTA) in Portage County, is receiving $723,000 for 60 percent of the cost to replace two 2002-2005 model year buses with two new compressed natural gas-powered buses

Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) in Hamilton County, is receiving $1.93 million for 60 percent of the cost to replace six 2009 diesel-powered buses with six new diesel-powered buses

Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA) in Stark County, is receiving $831,000 for 78 percent of the cost to replace seven 2014-2015 diesel-powered buses with seven new compressed natural gas-powered buses.

