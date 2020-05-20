Ohio Dept. of Health warns of scammers posing as COVID-19 contact tracers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health is warning of a new COVID-19 scam going around the state.

Scammers are contacting people claiming to be tracing COVID-19 contacts. While legitimate health agencies in Ohio are calling people to complete contact tracing, they will never ask for your social security or bank account information. Report suspicious calls or texts to @OhioAG. pic.twitter.com/4a378uIudF — Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) May 19, 2020

Officials say scammers have been calling people pretending to be contact tracers. They will tell victims they may have been exposed to the virus, then ask for personal information.

The Department of Health’s contact tracers will never ask you for your social security number or your bank account information.