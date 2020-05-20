Ohio Dept. of Health warns of scammers posing as COVID-19 contact tracers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health is warning of a new COVID-19 scam going around the state.
Officials say scammers have been calling people pretending to be contact tracers. They will tell victims they may have been exposed to the virus, then ask for personal information.
The Department of Health’s contact tracers will never ask you for your social security number or your bank account information.
