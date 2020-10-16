COLUBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health will conduct COVID-19 testing at a pop-up site in Dayton on Monday, Oct. 19.
Testing will be held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from noon until 5 p.m. The Department of Health said anyone can get a test free of charge. Appointments and referrals are not required.
Testing quantities are limited. More information about testing and pop-up sites can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Ohio Department of Health holding COVID-19 testing in Dayton Monday
- Darke County Board of Elections says some mail-in ballots have improper return address
- Miami Valley under freeze warning Saturday morning
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 2,148 new cases, 16 new deaths
- 5 charged in 2019 kidnapping conspiracy, death of Dayton man