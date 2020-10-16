Ohio Department of Health holding COVID-19 testing in Dayton Monday

COLUBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health will conduct COVID-19 testing at a pop-up site in Dayton on Monday, Oct. 19.

Testing will be held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from noon until 5 p.m. The Department of Health said anyone can get a test free of charge. Appointments and referrals are not required.

Testing quantities are limited. More information about testing and pop-up sites can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.