Ohio Department of Health holding COVID-19 testing in Dayton Monday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

COLUBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health will conduct COVID-19 testing at a pop-up site in Dayton on Monday, Oct. 19.

Testing will be held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from noon until 5 p.m. The Department of Health said anyone can get a test free of charge. Appointments and referrals are not required.

Testing quantities are limited. More information about testing and pop-up sites can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS