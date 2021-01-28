Ohio Department of Commerce urges eligible permit holders to apply for assistance fund before deadline

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Department of Commerce urges on-site liquor permit holders who haven’t applied for the state’s Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund to do so before the Jan. 31 deadline.

Officials report that 4,270 eligible permit holders, or 28%, have yet to visit businesshelp.ohio.gov to claim their funding.

“Right now, about $10.6 million remains in the fund. We want nothing more than to get every dollar out to permit holders who need it,” said Sherry Maxfield, director of the Ohio Department of Commerce. “Because the funding is non-competitive, there is no lengthy application process.”

This is a full list of eligible permit holders that haven’t applied as of Jan. 26. (Ohio Department of Commerce)

If the funds aren’t claimed by the deadline they could be reallocated. Where that money would go after Jan. 31 is ultimately up to the office of Governor Mike DeWine.

Applications from permit holders who successfully logged in to businesshelp.ohio.gov and started the application before the deadline, but were unable to complete their application, will still be processed.