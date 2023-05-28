DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from Dayton is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County.

Troopers from the Batavia Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) responded to a motorcycle crash Saturday around 3:12 p.m. The crash happened on SR 232 in Monroe Township in Clermont County.

A preliminary investigation by Batavia OSP shows Terry Aikins, 67, of Dayton, was headed northeast on SR 232 on a 2017 Moto Guzzi V9 Roamer motorcycle. Troopers believe Aikins failed to negotiate a curve, causing him to travel off the right side of the road. He eventually struck a guardrail.

Aikins was pronounced dead at the scene, and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Batavia OSP is still investigating the single-vehicle crash.