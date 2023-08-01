DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A contractor is facing charges after he allegedly scammed customers out of more than $70,000 in Warren County.

Samuel Zawosky, the owner of Equality Contractors 1, LLC, reportedly entered into agreements with customers but failed to provide materials or perform the promised services, according to a release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Three homeowners contracted with Zawosky, and he allegedly stole a total of $32,500; $10,121; and $29,001 from them, respectively, the release states.

He has been charged with six counts of grand theft in Warren County Common Pleas Court.