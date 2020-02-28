Ohio church raises $46.5 million to help locals wipe away medical debt

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An unexpected gift was given to thousands of people across Ohio overwhelmed by medical debt.

“It just sort of snowballed into something amazing,” said Pastor Andy Reider, Community Pastor at Crossroads Dayton. He said it was November when the senior pastor at Crossroads brought up the idea of helping the community in a special and unique way.

That idea formed into a partnership with RIP Medical Debt. The national non-profit bundles unpaid debt that can then be bought by entities like Crossroads Church.

According to Keith Partridge, Growth Director at Crossroads Dayton, it didn’t take long for the community to respond.

“This was open for about a week and so donations came in from all of our sites to kind of help fuel that,” Patridge said. “We’ve been able to help 45,000 people.”

“These aren’t people who are just out running up their credit cards. These are people who had trauma or injury or sickness or some sort of thing they couldn’t control,” Pastor Reider said.

In about a week, Crossroads raised $46.5 million total. $765,000 was raised for residents in Dayton.

“A lot of the time we just want people to know that God loves them and this is a practical way to do that,” Partridge said.

The gift from Crossroads was the largest single purchase ever for RIP Medical Debt.