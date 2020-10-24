Ohio CARES Act funding to help local businesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The state of Ohio will distribute almost $430 million in CARES Act funds, a large portion of which will go to businesses, bars and restaurants suffering during the pandemic.

Wheat Penny part-owner and manager Kristine Hofstra said any bit of funding helps when they have lowered capacity and safety guidelines to meet.

“On the weekdays we’re slow and it’s hard to look at the bank account,” Hofstra said. On the weekends, because of our limited seating, and it’s so busy we have to turn people away.”

Hofstra said the restaurant is getting by, but like with many other small businesses, the past seven months have been tough.

Governor DeWine announced aid Friday for those Ohioans, businesses and organizations that need it most.

“Today’s relief package will be distributed across the state, addressing several key areas,” DeWine said. “Key areas that have been significantly impacted by the covid-19 pandemic”

After getting approved by the state’s controlling board, small businesses will receive the largest portion of the money at $125 million.

Businesses with fewer than 25 employees can apply for $10,000 grants.

$37.5 million would go bars and restaurants, each one would receive $2,500.

“It will be very helpful with helping cover some of the modifications we’re going to have to do,” Hofstra said.

Hofstra said the funds would help Wheat Penny with improvements to their outdoor seating and air purification.

“We really want to make our customers feel as comfortable as possible, so we’re going to have a spend coming up,” Hofstra said.

The small business funding application will be available Nov. 2 here.

The state is also providing funding for rent assistance, nonprofit organizations, rural hopsitals, higher education and the arts.