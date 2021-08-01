Ohio cancer survivor stops in Dayton during cross-country charity walk

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio cancer survivor walking across the country to raise $300,000 money for pediatric cancer patients is making a stop in Dayton Sunday.

Cody O’Connor, from Cincinnati, battled Ewing’s Sarcoma at age 14, had his right fibula removed and was told he would never walk normal again, according to a release. During his 45-month “Walk for Hope” cross-country journey from New York to Los Angeles, O’Connor is hoping to demonstrate the importance of never giving up.

The 25-year-old will be in Dayton from Sunday, August 1 through Tuesday, August 3. Since starting his walk on June 17, O’Connor has walked approximately 451 miles, averaging around 20 miles per day.

In 2018, O`Connor founded the nonprofit “Champions Do Overcome” for families of children with cancer. For more information, visit www.championsdoovercome.org or its Facebook page.