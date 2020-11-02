Ohio BWC board approves $5 billion dividend for Ohio employers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) –The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) Board of Directors Monday approved Governor Mike DeWine’s request to send $5 billion in dividends to Ohio employers to ease COVID-19’s continued impact on the state’s business community and workforce.

This is the third dividend in 2020, bringing total dividend dollars for employers to nearly $8 billion this year, all at the request of Governor DeWine.

“This is about keeping businesses open and people employed,” Governor DeWine said Wednesday in announcing his proposal.

BWC said it will apply the dividend to an employer’s unpaid balances first, then send a check for the remainder in mid-December. The agency issued a $1.54 billion dividend in late April and $1.34 billion in October. At $5 billion, the latest dividend is approximately four times the total premiums BWC collected from its employer members in policy year 2019.

“We are extremely grateful to be in the position to support our business community and workforce in these unprecedented times,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud. “Issuing nearly $8 billion in one year is not an easy lift, but I want to assure Ohioans and our customers that our net position after this dividend – $6.3 billion – is very substantial and will support injured workers well into the future.”

In the latest dividend, private and public employers in Montgomery County would see an infusion of nearly $200 million. Other Miami Valley counties received:

Champaign: $13.1 million

Clark: $46.8 million

Darke: $18.9 million

Greene: $29.3 million

Logan: $16.1 million

Mercer: $22.4 million

Miami: $42.1 million

Preble: $10.3 million

Shelby: $28.2 million

Warren: $62.1 million

The employer in line for the single largest dividend check in the state is the city of Columbus at nearly $64 million, bringing its total for the year to $100 million.

For a county breakdown of the proposed dividend, visit this link on BWC’s website.