DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Caring for the health of special needs children throughout the state is the focus of a new partnership between two Ohio health care companies.

Dayton-based ProferoTeam and Vitalxchange of Cleveland will be offering medication coaching for special needs children and their families.

One of the first of it’s kind in the country, this program will help those with autism, pediatric mental health, ADHD, learning disabilities, and various other mental health concerns.

“We are working to educate school systems,” said Marc Sweeney, CEO of Profero Team. “We would like schools to make this resource available for parents and families of special needs children. We believe it is a great resource for schools to provide.”

Profero will also provide virtual prescription drug coaching to families.

“Parents of special needs kids are often dealing with complex medication challenges, and just having someone to provide additional guidance or coaching to help navigate is helpful. Gives example.”

Each coaching session is 30 minutes and costs $89.

Free informational content on a variety of common and crucial topics surrounding medication therapy will also be available. Topics include ADHD medication counseling, Medication coaching for behavior disorders and personalized guidance for medication care plans.