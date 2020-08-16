Ohio Burger Week is back, 14 Dayton restaurants participating

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Burger Week is back for it’s third year and Dayton, along with four other Ohio cities, will be participating with $6 burgers at restaurants across the Miami Valley.

The event runs from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23 and as of this writing 14 restaurants are participating in Dayton Burger Week. Organizers encourage checking with restaurants before visiting, due to the pandemic dining options may have changed or may be limited.

Those interested can visit the Dayton Burger Week website or use the interactive map provided below.

