DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted wrapped up their 2-day tour today, where they broke down their proposed budget.

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted spoke about a potential investment into large economic developments.

This investment would put $2.5 billion into preparing sites all across Ohio to have ‘shovel-ready’ locations, allowing business to just simply come to Ohio, with the hope to attract some bigger names.

Lieutenant Governor John Husted says he’s answered plenty of questions in the past year about why certain locations are chosen for major economic projects.

He says it’s simple, those were the only locations already prepped for a larger business to begin building immediately, without the hassle of laying the groundwork.

As Ohio moves forward, Husted says he hopes this new ‘All Ohio Future Fund’ will make similar sites available all over the state.

“It’s designed to invest in getting these jobs, and job ready sites available. With the utilities and roads and all the infrastructure. So, business when they pick Ohio, that they have a place to go. Right now, we’re getting calls from businesses saying where can we locate, we need 300 acres. We don’t have a lot of sites with 300 acres available that have the infrastructure, we’re going to change that with the all Ohio future fund,” Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted said.

One of those places that has seen success from businesses relocating to their area is the city of Sidney.

City Manager Andrew Bowsher says that Sidney has proven to be the site for businesses to make their move, and they’re hoping to see more motion moving forward.

“It’s a very exciting program and initiative and I’m excited to learn more about it, on the specifics of the program and how we’re going to be able to tap into those dollars,” Andrew Bowsher, Sidney city manager, told us.

The next step is for lawmakers to approve the budget by June 30th, after that, they plan to get started immediately on all of their new ideas including this and innovation hubs.