Ohio BMV locations reopen with long lines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio reopened Bureau of Motor Vehicle offices across the state Tuesday for the first time since March 18.

Customers were seen lining up at the Smithville Road location in Dayton. Some say they waited in line for hours and waited again inside before getting serviced.

“I’ve been out here for about an hour…actually maybe longer than an hour,” said Kyle Burgest.

“I’ve been waiting about two and a half hours,” Aaron Banhoos said. “It’s a test of patience. I’ve seen a lot of people walk out of this line.”

But it wasn’t all bad thanks to Kyle Burgest, who was spotted passing out free waters as customers waited in the heat.

“I just wanted to pay it forward,” he said. “You know, it’s hot, and there’s a couple different age people out here and with the line being that long, just trying to do what’s right.”

Long lines were also reported at BMV offices in Xenia.

“Everything looks like it’s moving pretty good, I don’t hear anybody yelling or screaming,” said Debbie Day.

She said the organization at that location made things easier.

“You get in one line for tags, the middle line if you’ve got to take a test, and for the title you go in a different line. So I was able to get in and get that done early,” she said.

Those who need to visit the BMV, are encouraged to use the ‘Get in line online’ tool. It allows you to set up an arrival time online and avoid the crowds.

The BMV also allows you to do a number of things online that include:

Vehicle registration

Renew tags

Check availability of specialty plates

Driving records

Change of address