Ohio bill allows school districts, students more flexibility with 2021 standardized tests

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – School districts and students will have a little more flexibility this spring when it comes time for standardized testing after a bill passed by Ohio lawmakers.

Last month, President Biden said federal standardized tests would be required, so Ohio lawmakers passed the bill to try and accomodate students whose education has been impacted by the pandemic.

“If you’re going to have a standardized test, it should be a standard year, and this has been anything but a standardized year,” Beavercreek City Schools Director of Student Services Jeff Madden said.

Madden said between in-person, online and hybrid learning, and quarantines for students and staff, education has been disrupted for all students across Ohio.

“That impacts them on a standardized test, so I think that’s a benefit, I think it’s a justification for them to be able to still take the test, but the consequence of not graduating as a result of failing the test being removed, it just makes sense,” Madden said.

The bill has three main points:

The bill extends the window when tests can be taken.

It allows end-of-year grades to count instead of test results for graduation requirements for juniors and seniors.

It also waives the American history exam.

State Sen. Niraj Antani was the only one who voted against the bill, saying he’s in favor of the flexibility for districts, but it does a diservice for students by being too lenient on graduation requirements.

“I think the bill went a little far,” Antani said. “We want to provide them flexibility, but also understanding that, you know, we still need to graduate students who are ready to enter the workforce.”

Madden said he’s glad the state is recognizing the challenges students have faced.

“It’s welcomed, I think our parents welcome it, I know our staff welcomes it, and we’re excited to see the change,” Madden said.

The changes are only for the 2021 school year. The the bill has an emergency clause, so as soon as Gov. DeWine signs it, it will go into effect.