DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested for a criminal investigation regarding “irregularities” relating to a police department in Butler County.

According to a spokesperson for Ohio BCI, the bureau was contacted by Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser for assistance in an investigation. The investigation reportedly involves the Ross Township Police Department in Butler County, according to an email.

In the email obtained by 2 NEWS, Gmoser made a “formal request” for assistance regarding “alleged payroll irregularities.” Prosecutor Gmoser made the request to have BCI conduct the criminal investigation.

The email was sent from Gmoser to Ohio BCI Southwest Major Crimes Senior Special Agent Richard Ward.

2 NEWS reached out to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to find out if the office was involved with investigating. A representative of the office tells 2 NEWS the office is not involved in the investigation.

The BCI spokesperson says the investigation is “active and ongoing.”