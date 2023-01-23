DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has presented its findings in the shooting of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates to the prosecutor’s office.

Clark County prosecutors are going through these documents and plan to present their findings to a grand jury in early February 2023.

Deputy Yates was shot and killed in July 2022 at a mobile home park as he was responding to reports of a person shot. He was a 15-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Two other people reportedly died in the incident, which ended with a mobile home fire.