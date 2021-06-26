Ohio-based joint venture to support IT, cybersecurity for NASA

In this image provided by NASA/JSC, astronauts Steven L. Smith and John M. Grunsfeld are photographed during an extravehicular activity (EVA) during the December 1999 Hubble servicing mission of STS-103, flown by Discovery. The Hubble Space Telescope has been blindsided by computer trouble, with all astronomical viewing halted, NASA said Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The orbiting observatory has been idle since Sunday when a 1980s-era computer that controls the science instruments shut down, possibly because of a bad memory board. (NASA/JSC via AP, File)

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Fairborn military contractor has been awarded a joint $233 million contract to support NASA’s tech and cybersecurity operations.

A collaboration between Peerless Technologies Corporation, headquartered in Fairborn, and Banner Quality Management, Inc., won a five-year, multimillion dollar effort to support information technology, cybersecurity, communications and program management for NASA’s Glenn Research Center (GRC) in Cleveland, making it the largest award in Peerless’ history.

The new contract — Professional, Administrative, Computational and Engineering services (PACE-V), focuses on the support and evolution of GRC’s IT infrastructure.

Gail Hall, Managing Director of the joint venture said, “It’s an honor to be able to support the cutting-edge research and development at GRC. “Both companies have a long history of supporting NASA’s IT efforts and we look forward to doing our part to support the agency’s goals.”

Peerless’ previous record was a five-year, $187 million contract with the U.S. Air Force, supporting aircraft like the B-2 stealth bomber, B-1 and B-52 bombers, and the A-10 and A-29 attack aircraft.

In addition to IT and cybersecurity, the Ohio-based venture also will support NASA in expanding its capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, cloud services and more.