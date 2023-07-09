BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A writer from Ohio held a book signing for readers in Greene County.

On Saturday, July 8, fans of Columbus-based Joshua Lisec, an internationally acclaimed ghostwriter and persuasive writing coach, attended a book signing at the Beavercreek location of Barnes & Noble at 2720 Towne Drive. The author’s new book, “So Good They Call You A Fake,” was featured during the event.

Fans were from across the area, but some came as far as Canada to the signing.

“Several of Joshua’s social media followers came out yesterday to the Beavercreek Barnes & Noble for the event as well as customers who showed up to talk and get their books signed,” according to the release. “Most were from out of town, out of state, and even as far away as Canada.”

(Courtesy: Joshua Lisec)

Lisec’s book is new and reportedly an Amazon best seller. The book is described as “turning your expertise into a successful business.”

If you are interested in reading the book, the release says a few copies were still available at the Barnes & Noble location as of Saturday, July 8. Copies can also be found online through Amazon, Audible, Barnes & Noble and Kindle.