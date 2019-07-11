Ohio Auditor to visit Trotwood, praises responders and volunteers

In this Oct. 13, 2014 file photo, Ohio Senate President Keith Faber speaks at Darke County GOP headquarters in Greenville, Ohio. Records show Republican auditor candidate Keith Faber has been penalized repeatedly for failing to pay his property taxes on time. According to an Associated Press review, the former Ohio Senate president’s untimely tax payments […]

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Auditor Keith Faber will visit the City of Trotwood Thursday to “congratulate the city that is turning tragedy into triumph.”

Mayor Mary McDonald will join Faber in congratulating the first responders and volunteers who are leading recovery efforts following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

“We are extremely proud of the immediate, front-line recovery our well-trained, committed first responders provided for our citizens during the Memorial Day tornado that devastated out community,” Mayor McDonald said. “Their response was exemplary and they carried out their duties as expected.”

The event with Auditor Faber will take place at the Trotwood Community and Cultural Center Thursday.

