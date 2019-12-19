Ohio Auditor: Miami Twp. hotel owes $3,609 in taxes

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Auditor Keith Faber says that a hotel in Miami Township owes over $3,000 in township taxes after underpaying taxes.

The discovery was made during the audit of Miami Township, which showed that Hawthorn Suites only paid $3,553 for the fourth quarter of 2017 instead of the $7,162 that was due.

“Local governments depend on the tax revenue they collect to provide services and protection to the public,” Auditor Faber said. “For the taxpayer’s sake, I am glad my team identified this underpayment.”

2 NEWS has reached out to Hawthorn Suites for comment who said they are looking into the matter.

