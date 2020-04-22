Ohio assigns days to file weekly unemployment claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Many Ohioans are still having issues trying to file for unemployment, and now the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is attempting a new process to try and streamline the application.

ODJFS is now assigning designated days for individuals to apply for unemployment based on last names.

Timothy Davis, a Miami Valley resident, said he has been trying to file for unemployment since he was laid off March 27.

He said he received the stimulus payment which helped, but still has had no luck with unemployment.

“You call unemployment and you go through all the numbers and eventually it just drops the call because it says there’s too many people,” said Davis.

And that’s because Ohio is seeing record numbers of unemployment. On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor, John Husted, said before the coronavirus, Ohio was seeing historic employment numbers but that quickly changed.

“We’ve lost about one million jobs since March 15 here in Ohio,” said Husted. “Nationally, that number is well over 25 million.”

Now, ODJFS is asking those filing claims to do so on a certain day of the week based on the first letter of their last name, and said in a release that it’s an effort to relieve pressure on their aged and overworked system and expedite payments.

However, Davis thinks that the state should have prepared better for the increase in claims.

“(DeWine) knew he was going to be shutting businesses down, obviously he knew, it was still a short notice, but maybe he should have tried to work on that first because people have to survive,” said Davis.