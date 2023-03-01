Find an interior location on the lowest level of you home to shelter from tornadoes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — When it comes to severe weather, it is never too early to start preparing. Ohio is not a stranger to severe weather, including tornadic activity in the early months of the year.

The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness has announced Ohio is scheduled to recognize March 19 to 25 as Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week. Additionally, the state of Ohio has announced a Statewide Tornado Drill for Ohio is scheduled for March 22 at 9:50 a.m.

During the tornado drill, the tornado sirens will be going off. If a threat for severe weather would occur on the morning of the Statewide Tornado Drill, the drill would not continue.

Most recently, The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed four tornadoes touched down in the state of Ohio on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 27. Two EF 1 tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in the Miami Valley: one just northwest of Middletown in Butler County and another north of New Carlisle in Clark County. NWS also confirmed two EF 0 tornadoes: one in Licking County and one in Pickaway County.

Two of the major tornadoes that tore through the area are unfortunately names a lot of residents know all too well: The Xenia Tornado of 1974 and The 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes.

It is never too soon to prepare for severe weather of any kind, since it can strike at any time. There are steps you can take to keep you and your loved ones safe.

One of the most important preventative things you can do ahead of the storm is locating and designating a safe spot for tornadoes or other severe weather activity.

If you find yourself in severe weather, you are encouraged to go inside and follow the acronym “D.U.C.K.“

If there is an approaching storm that is a severe storm, you should get down to the lowest level of the building or your home. If you are not home and in a vehicle or outside with nowhere to go, it is recommended to either seek a building, stay in your car with your seatbelt on or even get in the lowest part of the area outside of your vehicle, even if it is a ditch.

When you are on the lowest level as you can be, if you are able to, you should safely get under something sturdy, like a basement staircase or a heavy table, as suggested by the State of Ohio. Covering your head and keeping in your safe spot until the storm has passed is also recommended.

