Ohio airports receive over $2 million in grants for repairs, upgrades

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration has awarded more than $2 million in grants to city and county governments in southwest Ohio.

According to a release, the funds will be used to help make necessary repairs to airports and their critical infrastructure.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” said Brown. “These investments will provide Southwest Ohio airports with the resources they need to ensure the safety of their passengers and support the local economy for years to come.”

Over $2 million was given to the Allen County Regional Airport Authority & Board of Commissioners, the release said. The board will use the money to repair and reconstruct the existing taxiway lighting and runway at Lima Allen County Airport, as well as rehabilitate the existing general aviation apron.

Brown said an additional $46,518 was granted to the City of Springfield to purchase a zero-emission on-road airport vehicle at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

These grants are part of the Airport improvement Program lead by the FAA. The AIP is used to support projects that improve airport safety, capacity, security and environmental impact.

For more information about the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, click here.