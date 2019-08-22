DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Agricultural Director met with Montgomery County farmers Wednesday to discuss historical planting struggles this year.
Farmers say this year’s growing season has been a challenge because of heavy flooding and a new invasive species affecting crops.
“Agriculture continues to be the number one industry in Ohio, so we’re here to understand the concerns so that we can continue to promote it and to keep it the number one industry in our state,” said Dorothy Palenda.
She says her department has been working to bring relief to farmers.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Operation Football preview: Springfield Wildcats
- City and businesses preparing for 20,000 guests at Gem City Shine event
- Spike in requests for active shooter training following Oregon District shooting
- Ohio Agricultural Director talks planting woes with Montgomery County farmers
- Mom said two fake child protective services agents tried to take her son