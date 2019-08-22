Ohio Agricultural Director talks planting woes with Montgomery County farmers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Agricultural Director met with Montgomery County farmers Wednesday to discuss historical planting struggles this year.

Farmers say this year’s growing season has been a challenge because of heavy flooding and a new invasive species affecting crops.

“Agriculture continues to be the number one industry in Ohio, so we’re here to understand the concerns so that we can continue to promote it and to keep it the number one industry in our state,” said Dorothy Palenda.

She says her department has been working to bring relief to farmers.

