DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was in the Miami Valley on Thursday to present Sinclair Community College with the STAR Academy designation.

The award is for agencies that go above and beyond in their basic training of peace officers.

Yost said that the college is doing a great service to the Miami Valley, and the officers who have trained at the academy are some of the best.

“The fact that they’re going this extra step and seeking excellence means the recruits that are coming out of Sinclair are better than ever,” Yost said. “Better trained, higher academic quality, and that’s good for the community.”

The school also has to pass a rigorous review of policies and methods. Roughly 80 percent of the first responders in the Miami Valley at some point trained at Sinclair.