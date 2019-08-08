Ohio AG suing wedding photographer after complaints from couples

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Complaints from newlyweds who paid for photos and videos of their wedding but never received them has led to a lawsuit filed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost against the photographer.

Kelsea Hopkins, 27, is accused in a consumer protection lawsuit of faoling to deliver promised goods or refunds to customers who paid for her services, a violation of Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act, according to Attorney General Yost.

A total of five consumers filed complaints to Yost’s Consumer Protection Section. Among the items that were not delivered to the couples by Hopkins include videos, black and white photos, photo albums, and canvas prints.

The couples, who live in Clermont, Warren, and Montgomery Counties in Ohio, and Randolph County in Indiana, attempted to reach Hopkins through phone calls, emails, and text messages, not receiving a response.

None of Hopkins’ company names, which include Dear Tomasine Stills and Films, Dear Tomasine, and Blue Boots Photography, are registered with the Ohio Secretary of State.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Preble County Court of Common Please, seeks a ruling that would make Hopkins reimburse affected customers and pay civil penalties, as well as court costs. She would also be force to stop violating Ohio’s consumer protection laws.

