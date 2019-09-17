Ohio AG sues Dayton gravestone business for $50K in consumer refunds

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Attorney General is seeking refunds of $50,000 from American Memorial Monuments, a Dayton gravestone business accused of ripping off customers.

The lawsuit alleges that the business, and former owner Darren Boykin, accepted payments for gravestones but never fulfilled the orders.

“Grieving families paid this business thousands of dollars to memorialize their loved ones but all they got in return was more grief,” Yost said gravely. “We’re going to bury this fellow’s alleged business.”

22 complaints were submitted to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Consumer Protection Section since October of 2017. The complaints accuse the business of financial losses totaling $50,000.

Many customers are accusing the business of failing to deliver their gravestones, but in some cases, customers who did receive their order say the gravestones differed from their chosen designs.

Other customers say their gravestones were not allowed at their selected cemetery despite American Memorial Monuments assuring them otherwise.

The lawsuit was filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court and argues that Boykin violated Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act by misleading customers and failing to provide refunds.

The filing seeks reimbursement for affected customers and orders the accused to pay civil penalties.

It also requests an injunction that would stop Boykin from running a business in Ohio for five years.

