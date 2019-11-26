Ohio AG sends over $345K in body armor to state police departments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – More than $345,000 in grants has been awarded in the last 90 days by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to more than 60 local police departments around the state to go toward purchasing body armor vests for officers.

“Every department wants to have a vest for every officer, but the vests are not cheap and have to be replaced after a certain number of years,” Yost said. “Helping to protect these officers is a meaningful way to thank them as they put themselves at risk for our sake each day.”

The Ohio Law Enforcement Body Armor Program is administered by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office with funding provided by the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation as part of its Safety Intervention Grant Program.

Since the program began in 2018, grants exceeding $3.9 million have been awarded to 426 Ohio agencies.

Montgomery County has received roughly $119,684 of those funds.

Click here to see an interactive map of how the money was dispersed across the state.

