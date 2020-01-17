Ohio AG reminds Equifax breach victims to sign up for free credit monitoring

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – People who were victims of Equifax’s 2017 data breach have until next Wednesday, Jan. 22., to file a claim to receive up to 10 years of free credit monitoring.

People can check their eligibility of the offer by clicking here.

“These credit monitoring services will go a long way in shielding data breach victims from the perils of identity theft,” Yost said. “This sort of protection normally costs hundreds of dollars per year, but there’s still time to get it for free.”

Equifax and victims reached a $600 million settlement in 2019 with a 47-state coalition of attorney generals.

