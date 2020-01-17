COLUMBUS (WDTN) – People who were victims of Equifax’s 2017 data breach have until next Wednesday, Jan. 22., to file a claim to receive up to 10 years of free credit monitoring.
People can check their eligibility of the offer by clicking here.
“These credit monitoring services will go a long way in shielding data breach victims from the perils of identity theft,” Yost said. “This sort of protection normally costs hundreds of dollars per year, but there’s still time to get it for free.”
Equifax and victims reached a $600 million settlement in 2019 with a 47-state coalition of attorney generals.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Ohio AG reminds Equifax breach victims to sign up for free credit monitoring
- Sidney considering lifting parking restrictions downtown
- Tipp City Police Chief: ‘Our property crime numbers are too high’
- Funeral service set for CTC student shot and killed in Englewood
- 66,000 missing boxes of cookies leave central Texas Girl Scouts scrambling to fill orders