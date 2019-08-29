Ohio Ag Department collecting farm pesticide disposal in Miami County

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Agriculture is collecting unwanted pesticides in Miami County Thursday, the department announced.

Farmers wishing to dispose farm pesticides can do so at the Miami County Fairgrounds (north end) in Troy from 9 am to 3 pm Thursday. The pesticide collection and disposal service are free of charge, however the department says only farm chemicals will be accepted.

Items that will not be accepted are paint, antifreeze, solvents, and household or non-farm pesticides.

The pesticide collections are being held in conjunction with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

