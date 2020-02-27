Ohio AG: Dayton doctor indicted on 145 charges for child pornography

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Thursday Dr. Gregory Ramey has been indicted on 145 counts of possession of child pornography.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Thursday Dr. Gregory Ramey has been indicted on 145 counts of possession of child pornography. “This egregious abuse of the patients’ trust, not to mention the publics’ trust, from a doctor, is gut-wrenchingly horrible,” Yost said. “Young children are innocent, sweet and trusting – vulnerably fragile and in need of special protection.”

The Ohio AG said in a release Thursday, Ramey, 70, of Beavercreek, was identified as the source of electronic downloads of child pornography. Ramey’s activity was reported to the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which notified local authorities. Ramey’s employer, Dayton Children’s Hospital, was made aware of the investigation, immediately placed him on administrative leave and then terminated him. Dayton Children’s Hospital has fully cooperated with the investigation.

The indictment, filed in the Greene County Court of Common Pleas, includes 145 felony charges:

Illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material (F2), counts 1-90

Pandering obscenity involving a minor (F4), counts 91-117

Attempted pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor (F5), counts 118-142

Tampering with evidence (F3), counts 143-145

The AG’s Office said the investigation was conducted by the Beavercreek Police Department with assistance from Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The Special Prosecutions section of Yost’s office is prosecuting the case.