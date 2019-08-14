Ohio AG announces funding for marijuana testing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Attorney General announced Tuesday the creation of a Major Marijuana Trafficking Grant Program to help officers differentiate between hemp and marijuana.

It provides $50,000 to law enforcement agencies to have large amounts of marijuana tested in accredited laboratories that have the means to quantify THC.

“Just because the law changed, it doesn’t mean the bad guys get a ‘get of out of jail free’ card,” Yost said. “We are equipping law enforcement with the resources to do their jobs.”

Senate Bill 57 changed the Ohio Revised Code definition of marijuana to exclude hemp, which they define as cannabis containing not more than 0.3% THC.

Because of this definition change, marijuana can no longer be identified with techniques such as microscopic examination and chemical color testing.

