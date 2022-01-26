DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A member of Ohio Task Force 1 died on Jan. 21.

According to a Facebook post from Ohio Task Force 1, Communications Specialist Mark M. Griggs, 69, died on Jan. 21.

Prior to working with OH-TF1, Griggs was a first responder to the World Trade Center collapse of Sept. 11, 2001. Griggs provided communications support as he was a dedicated amateur radio operator, said OH-TF1.

Griggs began his involvement with OH-TF1 in 2014. He had acquired six communications certificates, according to OH-TF1, and he had most recently been deployed to the Florida Champlain Towers collapse.

Griggs also served in the Marines with honors and served at multiple U.S. Embassies.

According to OH-TF1, he is survived by his wife of 46 years and his children.