Officials warn of fraudulent contractors during storm cleanup
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck and John North, CEO of the Dayton Better Business Bureau are warning people Friday about some who would take advantage of those trying to clean up after the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.
Heck noted that people are coming into the Miami Valley who are not from here, trying to take advantage of victims of the tornadoes.
"There are predators there who are coming in order to cheat you, to take advantage of you, or to price gauge you," Heck said. "Don't follow their high pressure tactics."
Any person going door-to-door either asking for donations or offering to be a contractor is typically a red flag, according to North.
"Contractors are too busy to come door-to-door," North said. "If you have damage, they're going to be overwhelmed."
North says that while there are a number of charitable organizations helping victims of the storms, the three big ones that people can donate to or help are the American Red Cross, The Foodbank, and The Humane Society.
If you are unsure whether a business or organization is legitimate, you can always check with the Better Business Bureau by calling 937-222-5825 or visiting BBB.org.
Heck listed a number of tips for people to avoid being scammed by "bad storm chasers."
- Ask for a written itemized statement
- Ask for a business card or ID
- Beware of unmarked vehicles
- Call BBB if you're unsure of legitimacy
- Be wary of people who demand full payment
- Be wary of people going door-to-door soliciting donations
- Be mindful of your pets - make sure they're fed and have proper housing
- If you believe you've been scammed, call the Prosecutor's office or local police.
Heck said that Daytonians and Miami Valley residents have to continue to help each other.
"It is our sincere hope that help and cooperation we see now in our communities and our neighborhoods really continues on after this," Heck said. "This is not going to be resolved in a week or a month or two months."
