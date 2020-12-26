Officials urge safe driving after icy road conditions Christmas Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – ODOT and Ohio State Highway Patrol say they’ve been prepared for Christmas travel and winter weather ahead of time. They are urging drivers to be safe, not just for holiday travel, but all winter long.

While many dream of a white Christmas, it can mean dangerous roads for travelers.

OSHP Piqua Post Sgt. David Robison said in winter weather, drivers need to slow down, wear a seat belt and be aware of what’s going on around them.

“Last couple of days with rain and freezing overnight, so people need to be aware there could be icy patches on the roadway, so you need to be driving accordingly,” Robison said.

Robison said he often sees people driving too close in winter conditions, instead drivers should keep three to four car lengths away from the car in front.

“You’re better off driving slower, making sure you have control of your car, than be traveling too fast and lose control,” Robison said.

AAA predicts a 30% drop in Ohioans traveling as COVID-19 keeps people at home for the holidays, but most of those who are traveling are driving.

In a message sent to media ahead of the holiday, ODOT still planned ahead for more traffic than usual.

“That is simply pulling up as many orange barrels, opening as many lanes, removing as many barricades through work zones as we can to accommodate the extra travelers on the roadway,” ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning said.

ODOT reports 12 fatal crashes last year during Christmas and New Year’s weekends.

So just because there are fewer travelers this year, Robison said it’s still important to drive safe.

“We want everybody to get to their destination safely and enjoy the holiday,” Robison said.

As of 9 p.m., ODOT had more than 700 road crews out across the state.

If you do come across a plow driver or salt truck while traveling, slow down and move out of the way if possible.